Xiaomi 17T vs Xiaomi 17T Pro: Which One Should You Buy? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of Xiaomi's latest smartphone offerings and explore the intriguing choices they've presented to consumers. The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are here, and they bring with them a host of features and improvements that are sure to spark debate among tech enthusiasts.

The Battle of the Xiaomi Titans

In a previous poll, the Xiaomi 15T Pro emerged as the clear winner over its vanilla counterpart. Now, with the 17T generation, the question arises: will history repeat itself, or has Xiaomi shaken things up with its new models?

One of the most notable differences is the price point. The Xiaomi 17T starts at €750, a €100 hike from its predecessor, while the 17T Pro begins at €900. This raises an interesting question: is Xiaomi pushing the boundaries of its sub-flagship line, or is it just keeping up with the rising costs of technology?

Xiaomi 17T: A New Direction

The vanilla 17T has undergone some significant changes. It boasts a Dimensity 8500 chipset, a smaller yet potentially more efficient main camera sensor, and a reduced display size, addressing the concerns of those who prefer more compact devices. However, the real standout feature is the inclusion of a 5x periscope telephoto lens, a pure win for photography enthusiasts.

Xiaomi 17T Pro: Flagship Aspirations

On the other hand, the 17T Pro is a powerhouse. With a Dimensity 9500 chipset, a large 7,000mAh battery, and fast charging capabilities, it's a true flagship contender. It's worth noting that Xiaomi has a habit of keeping its best devices exclusive to the Chinese market, leaving consumers in other regions with a slightly watered-down experience.

A Personal Perspective

From my perspective, Xiaomi's strategy with these devices is an intriguing one. By offering a more affordable, yet feature-rich vanilla model, they cater to a wider audience. The 17T Pro, with its flagship-level specs, provides a premium experience for those willing to pay a little extra. It's a clever move that could appeal to a diverse range of consumers.

The Verdict

So, which Xiaomi 17-series device will you be opting for? The 17T, with its improved features and more affordable price tag, or the 17T Pro, offering a true flagship experience? The choice is yours, and it's a tough one indeed.

Remember, when it comes to smartphones, it's not just about the specs; it's about finding the device that aligns with your personal preferences and budget. So, will you be joining the Xiaomi 17T or 17T Pro camp? The decision is yours to make!