Yankees Offseason Moves: Upgrading 3B, Bullpen Targets, and More (2026)

The New York Yankees are in a good position, having won five of their last six games and resting before a crucial match against the Cleveland Guardians. The team's manager, Aaron Boone, faces several important decisions as the trade deadline approaches in August. One key question is whether the Yankees should prioritize upgrading at third base. Ryan McMahon's defense is strong, but his bat remains a question mark, and the team's $16 million commitment to him next year makes a trade difficult. The Yankees should continue to experiment with José Caballero and Anthony Volpe in the starting lineup, with Caballero at third base, and seek opportunities to get Amed Rosario at-bats against lefties. The bullpen is another area of interest, with potential trade targets like Lake Bachar, Daniel Lynch IV, and Jaden Hill. However, the Yankees must carefully consider their options, especially for high-level starting pitchers like Carlos Lagrange, who needs further development in the bullpen before a potential call-up. The team's starting rotation is also a topic of discussion, with Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón forming a strong base. The article also addresses Aaron Judge's recent slump, attributing it to a change in approach and a bit of bad luck. The Yankees' bullpen composition is uncertain, with Ryan Weathers and Clarke Schmidt's potential return adding complexity. The team's decision to keep Austin Wells as their best defensive option is praised, and Spencer Jones' struggles in his brief MLB stint are analyzed, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a high batting average with frequent strikeouts. Overall, the Yankees face a series of strategic choices as they navigate the trade deadline and the pursuit of a successful postseason.

Yankees Offseason Moves: Upgrading 3B, Bullpen Targets, and More (2026)
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