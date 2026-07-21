YouTube PiP Mode Broken on iPhone & Android: Audio Plays, No Floating Video (2026)

YouTube's Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is currently experiencing a significant issue on both iPhone and Android devices. This problem has been reported by users who are unable to activate the PiP feature when closing the YouTube app, resulting in the video continuing to play audio in the background instead of displaying a floating player in the corner. While the majority of these reports are from iOS users, there are also some cases from Android devices, including on the iPhone with version 21.28 of the YouTube app. The issue was first identified by YouTube on Friday morning (PT) and teams are actively investigating it, but as of Saturday afternoon, there's been no progress. Users are advised to follow the YouTube Help thread for updates. This problem comes at a time when YouTube has been rolling out PiP for free users worldwide earlier this year. Additionally, YouTube Music is testing fullscreen cover art for Now Playing, YouTube Shorts is adding Clear Screen mode and 2x playback, and YouTube is rolling out new in-app messaging with invite-only chats. The FTC disclosure mentions the use of income-earning auto affiliate links, which is a standard practice in the industry. This issue highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining a seamless user experience across different devices and operating systems, and it's important for users to stay updated through official support channels for any resolutions or workarounds.