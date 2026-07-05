Zach Hyman: Edmonton Oilers' Unsung Hero and Fan Favorite (2026)

In the world of hockey, where skill and strategy reign supreme, there are players who rise above the rest, not just through their on-ice prowess but also through their character and impact off it. Zach Hyman, currently ranked 26th in the Edmonton Oilers' Top 100, is one such player. While his name might not immediately leap to mind alongside the likes of Wayne Gretzky or Connor McDavid, Hyman's journey and contributions to the Oilers are nothing short of remarkable. In my opinion, he is the best free agent signing in the team's history, and here's why.

Hyman's story begins with a trade that might have seemed like a minor blip in the NHL's history. Drafted 123rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2010, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013 for a seventh-round draft pick. This move, while seemingly insignificant, set the stage for Hyman's future success. In Toronto, he played 345 games, scoring 86 goals and 185 points, establishing himself as a reliable and consistent player. However, it was his move to the Oilers that truly transformed his career.

What makes Hyman's signing by the Oilers so compelling is the context. After the Leafs' early exit from the 2021 playoffs, Hyman became a free agent, and Oilers fans knew a week in advance that he would be joining their squad. This wasn't just a signing; it was a strategic move that paid dividends almost immediately. Hyman's ability to build chemistry with NHL superstars, honed during his time in Toronto, was a key factor in his success in Edmonton. His playmaking skills and ability to create scoring chances for his linemates, particularly Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, have been instrumental in the team's success.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Hyman's career is his consistency. Despite not being known as the most skilled player, he has consistently delivered strong performances. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded 36 goals and 83 points in 79 games, the first and only time he had over a point-per-game in his career. This consistency, combined with his relentless work ethic and leadership, has made him a fan favorite in Edmonton. His ability to fight for pucks along the boards, battle for position in front of the net, and deliver motivational speeches in the locker room after tough losses has endeared him to the fans.

Hyman's impact goes beyond the statistics. His off-ice persona, as a children's book author, Paw Patrol father, and devoted husband, adds a layer of depth to his character. This wholesome image, in contrast to his relentless on-ice performance, makes him a unique and compelling figure in the NHL. His ability to balance these different aspects of his life is a testament to his character and a source of inspiration for many.

However, Hyman's journey has not been without its challenges. In 2025, he suffered a wrist injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, which kept him out of the Stanley Cup Final and the first month of the next season. This setback highlighted the fragility of even the most consistent players and the importance of depth and resilience in a team's success. Despite this, Hyman's return to the ice was a testament to his determination and love for the game.

In conclusion, Zach Hyman's signing by the Edmonton Oilers was a strategic and impactful move. His ability to build chemistry with NHL superstars, combined with his consistency and leadership, has made him a key contributor to the team's success. While he may not be the most skilled player, his impact goes beyond the statistics, making him a beloved figure in Edmonton. As the Oilers continue to build towards a championship, Hyman's role as a consistent and reliable player will be crucial. In my opinion, his signing ranks among the best in the team's history, and his impact on the franchise is only set to grow in the years to come.