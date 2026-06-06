Zack Polanski's Advice: How Progressives Can Counter Right-Wing Populism (2026)

The Angry Voter: Why Progressives Need to Listen, Not Just Solve

There’s a fascinating paradox in modern politics that Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, recently highlighted in a conversation with his Australian counterparts. While the right wing has mastered the art of harnessing anger, progressives often seem allergic to it. Personally, I think this is one of the most underappreciated dynamics in today’s political landscape. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it reveals a fundamental difference in how the left and right approach voter emotions.

The Power of Anger in Politics



Polanski’s core message is simple yet profound: progressives need to stop ignoring anger and start engaging with it. The political right, he argues, has been ‘very, very good at connecting to people’s anger, fuelling it, and that makes things happen quicker.’ From my perspective, this isn’t just about tactics—it’s about understanding human psychology. Anger is a powerful motivator, and when channeled effectively, it can drive political movements. What many people don’t realize is that anger often stems from legitimate grievances: economic inequality, political disillusionment, or a sense of being left behind. Progressives, in their rush to offer solutions, sometimes skip the crucial step of acknowledging that anger.

The Risk of Ignoring Emotion



One thing that immediately stands out is Polanski’s comparison of political engagement to personal relationships. He says, ‘It’s a little bit like when you have a friend and you are annoyed about something. If someone immediately starts to jump to what you can do about it, sometimes it feels like they haven’t really heard you.’ This analogy is spot on. In my opinion, progressives often come across as tone-deaf because they prioritize policy over empathy. If you take a step back and think about it, voters don’t just want solutions—they want to feel understood. By dismissing anger as irrational or dangerous, progressives risk alienating the very people they aim to represent.

The Green Party’s Strategic Shift



Polanski’s own party has seen success by adopting this approach. The Green Party’s recent electoral victories in England and Wales, including a historic byelection win, suggest that connecting with anger works. But what this really suggests is that progressives can’t afford to cede emotional terrain to the right. Polanski’s advice to the Australian Greens to ‘take on’ Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is a call to action, not just a strategy. It’s about reclaiming the narrative and showing that progressive politics can address the root causes of anger without exploiting it.

The Misunderstood Voter



A detail that I find especially interesting is Polanski’s observation that many potential right-wing voters could actually be Green voters. ‘They are people who are rejecting establishment politics, who want to see something different,’ he says. This raises a deeper question: Are progressives failing to communicate their core messages effectively? From my perspective, the left often assumes that voters are ideologically rigid, when in reality, many are simply looking for change. By focusing on issues like the cost of living and inequality, progressives can bridge the gap between anger and action.

The Balance Between Hope and Reality



Polanski emphasizes that progressives should ‘never underestimate the power of hope,’ but he also warns against coming across as unrealistic. This is a delicate balance. Personally, I think the key is to combine empathy with pragmatism. Voters need to know that their anger is heard, but they also need to believe that change is possible. What this really suggests is that progressive politics isn’t just about policy—it’s about storytelling. The right has mastered the art of the narrative; it’s time for the left to catch up.

Conclusion: The Antidote to Disillusionment



If there’s one takeaway from Polanski’s message, it’s this: progressives need to stop being afraid of anger. In a fragmented political landscape, where disillusionment is rampant, the ability to connect with voters on an emotional level is more important than ever. As Polanski puts it, progressives must be ‘the antidote to disillusionment.’ But to do that, they need to listen, not just solve. In my opinion, this isn’t just a strategy—it’s a mindset shift. And it might just be the key to reclaiming the political center.