Zero Day in West Virginia (Day 79): Hiking the Appalachian Trail (2026)

The journey along the Appalachian Trail continues, and today's story unfolds in West Virginia. It's a tale of rest, recovery, and the unexpected challenges that come with long-distance hiking.

A Restless Night and an Early Start

I found myself in a bustling hostel, a large bunkroom filled with fellow hikers. The early morning alarms and the shuffle of eager adventurers heading to Washington, DC, made for a restless night. Despite the distractions, I managed to catch a few more hours of sleep, a precious commodity on the trail.

The Appalachian Snail Cafe

The morning brought me to the Appalachian Snail Cafe, a cozy spot just down the road. I spent my time there catching up on tasks and indulging in my favorite coffee, a vanilla latte. Little did I know, this seemingly innocent decision would lead to a blood sugar crash.

Blood Sugar Blues

As I left the cafe and headed to Walmart for a resupply, the effects of my caffeine-filled morning became apparent. My body, accustomed to a steady stream of food on the trail, reacted to the lack of sustenance. Shaky and sick, I realized the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, even when the trail tempts you with delicious lattes.

A Zero Day and a Healthy Dinner

A friend, a day behind me on the trail, arrived at the hostel in the afternoon. We decided to take a much-needed zero day, a day of rest, to allow her to catch up. In the evening, we dined at Kelley Farm Kitchen, a haven for gluten-free and vegetarian hikers like myself. I savored some vegetable spring rolls, a welcome change from the trail food. A good night's rest and a healthy meal, I hoped, would rejuvenate me for the journey ahead.

Reflections on the Trail

This experience taught me the importance of listening to my body. On the trail, our bodies adapt to new routines, and it's crucial to respect those adaptations. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of simple decisions. A few lattes and a missed meal can have a significant effect on our energy levels. It's a reminder that even the smallest choices can influence our overall well-being.

Looking Ahead

As I prepare to hit the trail again with my friend, I reflect on the importance of community and support. Hiking with a companion brings a different dynamic, and I'm excited to share this experience with someone so close to my pace. Together, we'll navigate the challenges and joys of the Appalachian Trail, learning and growing along the way.

This journey is a constant reminder that hiking is as much about the physical endurance as it is about the mental and emotional resilience it builds. It's a unique way of life, and I'm grateful for the lessons and experiences it continues to offer.